Covid-19 update: India reports 27,254 new cases and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News
According to Union Health Ministry, India logged 27,254 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is 4.6 per cent lower than yesterday's cases.

The country also reported 219 deaths.

