Virat Kohli likely to step down as Team India’s captain, Rohit Sharma to replace | Oneindia News

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is likely to step down from captaincy after T20I world cup.

There have been rumors of Rohit taking over the charge, at least in T20Is, considering his record as stand-in captain with IPL success where he has Mumbai Indians to five titles further boosting his claim.

