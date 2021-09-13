Dexter New Blood

Dexter Season 9 - New Blood - Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York.

Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.

Directed by Marcos Siega (premiere episode) starring Michael C.

Hall, Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, David Magidoff, Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, Jennifer Carpenter release date November 7, 2021 (on Showtime)