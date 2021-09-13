Britney Spears shows off engagement ring in Instagram video

Britney Spears announced she and her partner Sam Asghari are engaged, posting a video on her verified Instagram account that sent fans into a frenzy as she showed off her engagement ring.
Britney Spears announced she and her partner Sam Asghari are engaged, posting a video on her verified Instagram account that sent fans into a frenzy as she showed off her engagement ring.
The singer excitedly took to Instagram on Sunday night to show off her new engagement ring from the 27-year-old she has been dating..
Britney Spears is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pop star announced her happy news in an Instagram video on Sunday..