Johnson 'confident in steps taken' as winter approaches

Boris Johnson says he is currently "confident" in the steps already taken but, as winter approaches, he is ready to do "everything that's right" to protect the country from Covid-19.

He also states the government want to avoid vaccine passports "if we possibly can".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn