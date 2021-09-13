Big Winners at the, 2021 MTV Video Music Awards .
Big Winners at the, 2021 MTV Video Music Awards .
Video of the Year, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X.
Artist of the Year, Justin Bieber.
Artist of the Year, Justin Bieber.
Song of the Year, "Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo.
Best New Artist, Olivia Rodrigo.
Best Hip-Hop, "Franchise" – Travis Scott ft.
Young Thug & M.I.A.
Best Hip-Hop, "Franchise" – Travis Scott ft.
Young Thug & M.I.A.
Best Collaboration, "Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat ft.
SZA.
Best Pop, "Peaches" – Justin Bieber ft.
Daniel Caesar.
Best Alternative, "My Ex's Best Friend" – Machine Gun Kelly ft.
Blackbear.
Best R&B, "Leave the Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic.
Best K-pop, "Butter" – BTS.
Video For Good, "Your Power" – Billie Eilish.
Best Direction, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X.
Push Performance of the Year, "Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo.
Push Performance of the Year, "Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo