Big Winners at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Video of the Year, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X.

Artist of the Year, Justin Bieber.

Song of the Year, "Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo.

Best New Artist, Olivia Rodrigo.

Best Hip-Hop, "Franchise" – Travis Scott ft.

Young Thug & M.I.A.

Best Collaboration, "Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat ft.

SZA.

Best Pop, "Peaches" – Justin Bieber ft.

Daniel Caesar.

Best Alternative, "My Ex's Best Friend" – Machine Gun Kelly ft.

Blackbear.

Best R&B, "Leave the Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic.

Best K-pop, "Butter" – BTS.

Video For Good, "Your Power" – Billie Eilish.

Best Direction, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X.

Push Performance of the Year, "Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo.

