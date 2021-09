Vidyut Jammwal engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, says 'Did it the COMMANDO way'

Bollywood action star best-known for the 'Commando' films and exponent of the Kalaripayattu martial art, Vidyut Jammwal, and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, who's Virat Kohli's stylist and who was once married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor, recently visited the Taj Mahal and their pictures together instantly sparked engagement rumours.

