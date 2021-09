Veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away, PM Modi convey condolences | Oneindia News

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passed away at the age of 80 in Karnataka on Monday.

Fernandes was hospitalised after he suffered a head injury in July this year, was considered a trusted aide of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

