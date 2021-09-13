2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022 VW Tiguan | Autoblog Podcast #695

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Autoblog Green, John Beltz Snyder.

Greg has been driving the three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, and John is fresh off a first drive of the updated 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Greg poses the question, if you could add one model to an automaker’s lineup what would it be?

After going off on some tangents, they reach into the mailbag for "Spend My Money" double header to end the show.Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.