Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye on Disney+ | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Marvel Studios superhero miniseries Hawkeye, created by Jonathan Igla.

It stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

Hawkeye Release Date: November 24, 2021 on Disney+ After you watch Hawkeye drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!