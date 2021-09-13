Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly Fight on VMAs Red Carpet

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly, Fight on VMAs Red Carpet .

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly, Fight on VMAs Red Carpet .

'Page Six' reports that the two got into an altercation and were forced to be separated by security ... 'Page Six' reports that the two got into an altercation and were forced to be separated by security ... ... while on the Red Carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

.

A source tells 'Page Six' that UFC Champ McGregor, 33, threw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly, 31.

.

A source tells 'Page Six' that UFC Champ McGregor, 33, threw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly, 31.

.

Another source said that after security was involved, “everyone was screaming.”.

They scuffled, then it settled down and Conor went for him again, Source, via 'Page Six' .

It was not clear what started the scuffle in the first place.

.

When asked, a rep for McGregor told 'Page Six' that "Conor only fights fighters.".

There is no word that the two had any beef prior to the scuffle.

.

The fight settled quickly and Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox posed for photos.

.

Machine Gun Kelly won the VMA for best alternative for his song, "My Ex's Best Friend" ft.

Blackbear.