Dow Movers: NKE, INTC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, Intel registers a 11.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.7%.

Nike is showing a gain of 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading down 1.3%, and Chevron, trading up 2.7% on the day.