Covid-19 vaccine approved for 12-15 year olds across the UK

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty leads a press conference with the UK's three other Chief Medical Officers announcing the approval of the Covid-19 vaccine for 12-15 year olds across the country.

Whitty explains that, despite the JCVI assertion the vaccine brought "marginal" benefit for that age group, other factors such as education disruption mean the benefit outweighs the risk.

Report by Edwardst.

