Resignations Over Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Forces NY Hospital to Pause Delivery of Babies

Resignations Over Covid-19, Vaccine Mandate Forces NY Hospital, to Pause Delivery of Babies.

A hospital in upstate New York will have to stop delivering babies due to the number of employees resigning over the state's Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

CNN reports that Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville will stop deliveries after September 24.

We are unable to safely staff the service after September 24.

The number of resignations received leaves us no choice but to pause delivering babies at Lewis County General Hospital, Gerald Cayer, Chief Executive of the Lewis County Health System, via CNN.

We are unable to safely staff the service after September 24.

The number of resignations received leaves us no choice but to pause delivering babies at Lewis County General Hospital, Gerald Cayer, Chief Executive of the Lewis County Health System, via CNN.

Former New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced all hospital employees must receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by September 27.

Cayer said that since then, 30 hospital system employees, 21 of whom were working in clinical areas, have resigned.

Six of those resignations were from the hospital's maternity unit.

We have two weeks remaining for 165 staff to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

And at the same time, we must develop contingency plans for services we believe are at risk, Gerald Cayer, Chief Executive of the Lewis County Health System, via CNN.

Cayer said several other departments were also at risk, "based on the number of unvaccinated individuals in those departments.".

We can't wait to the last minute.

We have not been given much time, and it is a hard deadline before us, Gerald Cayer, Chief Executive of the Lewis County Health System, via CNN