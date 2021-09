Whitty confident jab will reduce education disruption

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty is confident the Covid-19 jab will "significantly" reduce education disruption seen during the pandemic but will not eliminate it.

He also says there are "no plans" to consider vaccination for under-12s currently.

Report by Edwardst.

