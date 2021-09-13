Dove Cameron Breaks Down Her Best Looks, from "Descendants" to "Clueless, The Musical"

Dove Cameron breaks down her favorite wardrobes and costumes from her characters on stage, television and film.

She explains why “Hairspray Live” was one of her all-time favorite costume projects and why she was so happy to wear regular clothes in her first feature length film.

Dove also shares how overjoyed she was that she got to live her dream of playing Cher in “Clueless, The Musical” and why all her costumes had to be tearaway.

Find out why she wore a 30lb dress in “Descendants 3” and what accessories she ‘stole’ from the “Liv and Maddie” set.