Hispanic Heroes You Should Know, for Hispanic Heritage Month.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year between Sept.

15 and Oct.

15.

These Hispanic men and women have made a notable impact on society.

Sonia Sotomayor, Sotomayor became the first Hispanic to serve as Supreme Court Justice when she was appointed by Barack Obama in 2009.

Ellen Ochoa, Ochoa is best known for being the first Hispanic woman in space and the first Hispanic Director of the NASA Johnson Space Center.

Roberto Clemente, Aside from an impressive baseball career, Clemente was heavily involved in charity work.

He was killed in a plane crash while delivering supplies to Nicaragua following an earthquake.

Cesar Chavez, Chavez cofounded the National Farm Workers Association and led the most successful boycott in U.S. history.

His actions helped give field workers the right to unionize.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest congresswoman in U.S. history.

She's also the first member to serve from the Bronx or Queens, New York.

Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, Freedman-Gurspan is the first openly transgender person to work as a White House staffer.

She is considered to be one of the leading voices for LGBTQ+ Hispanics