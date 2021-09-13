Conor McGregor Takes a Swing at Machine Gun Kelly with His Cane During Altercation on VMAs Red Carpet

A source tells PEOPLE that McGregor, who is on hand as a presenter, asked to take a photo with Kelly but that his request was denied by the star's team
A source tells PEOPLE that McGregor, who is on hand as a presenter, asked to take a photo with Kelly but that his request was denied by the star's team
Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly, Fight on VMAs Red Carpet .
Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly, Fight on VMAs Red..
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, and it was just as drama filled as usual.