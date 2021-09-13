Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Why are so many TikTokers apologizing to their mothers? It's not what you think

If you have the phrase "Mommy?

Sorry" constantly replaying in your head, .then this viral TikTok sound has likely already infiltrated your For You page.People aren't apologizing to the women who raised them so much as they are sheepishly flirting with the women they're crushing on.

TikToker @roofjesus posted a skit where he approached a girl standing in the middle of a parking garage.“Excuse me?

Excuse me?

Mommy?

Sorry.

Mommy?

Sorry.

Mommy?” he said to her.According to Urban Dictionary, a "mommy" is a "hot female version of a daddy" .The "Mommy?

Sorry" sound currently has over 74,000 videos associated with it