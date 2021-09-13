Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few showers

Mostly cloudy skies remain this evening, along with the chance of a stray shower or two.
Your Tuesday will be mainly dry, but a cold front is expected to pass in the late evening.
This will fire up showers and thunderstorms mainly to the south.
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Marginal risk for severe storms. Humid with highs in the..
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.