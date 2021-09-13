Instagram Is Testing New ‘Favorites’ Feature

Instagram Is Testing , New ‘Favorites’ Feature.

Mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi first posted about the new feature on Twitter.

According to Paluzzi, Favorites lets you categorize Instagram accounts that are important to you... ... so that their posts will be more toward the top of your feed.

That way, you don't have to scroll through so much content to find posts from accounts you care most about.

According to Instagram's June blog post, the platform's algorithm currently orders your feed by the most recent and shared posts from accounts you follow.

Plus other "signals" it finds most relevant.

Currently, Instagram says Favorites “is an internal prototype that’s still in development, and not testing externally.”