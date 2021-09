5-Minute Back and Butt Workout With LIT Method

Only have a few minutes in your day to work out?

Don't worry, we've got you covered.

This quick 5-minute burn led by Justin and Taylor Norris of LIT Method is designed to focus on your back and butt muscles without putting too much stress on your joints.

All you need is a mat to get started, so get ready to get your quick workout on!