2021 VMAs' Big Winners, Performances, and Hot Looks

Doja Cat hosted the 2021 MTV VMAs last night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Madonna surprised everyone when she opened the show introducing Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's performance and wishing MTV a happy 40th birthday.

Other performances included Busta Rhymes, Normani, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys + Swae Lee, Kacey Musgraves, Twenty One Pilots, Chlöe, Ozuna, Lil Nas X + Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly + Travis Barker, Shawn Mendes + Tainy, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Lil Nas X won Video of the Year for his controversial music video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Justin Bieber snagged Artist of the Year and Best Pop for 'Peaches,' and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist and Song of the Year for her summer smash 'Drivers License.'