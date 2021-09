The World's Tallest Ulm Church, Ulmer Münster | Germany Cathedral | Oneindia News

The world’s tallest church is in Germany, to be more precise, in Ulm.

The impressive building is a popular tourist attraction that also offers some rather unusual activities.

Why does the steeple have to be so tall?

How does it feel to fly around the tower?

Why is it always under construction?

How does it feel to play the organ?

And how long does it take to get up there?

