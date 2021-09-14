Prominent attorney shot months after unsolved murders of wife and son

CNN’s Martin Savidge reports on the mystery surrounding South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s resignation from his law firm before he was shot, just months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son outside the family’s home.
CNN’s Martin Savidge reports on the mystery surrounding South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s resignation from his law firm before he was shot, just months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son outside the family’s home.
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh resigns from his law firm and announce to undergo rehab after surviving a shooting following..
A prominent South Carolina attorney says he was shot Saturday, according to law enforcement, about three months after he discovered..