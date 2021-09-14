Hindi Diwas celebrated in India | This Day in History | September 14 | Oneindia News

India celebrates Hindi diwas on September 14 every year to mark the adoption of Hindi, written in the Devnagari script, as the official language of India in 1949.
Find out about more events on this day in history.
#History #OnThisDay #HindiDiwas
India celebrates Hindi diwas on September 14 every year to mark the adoption of Hindi, written in the Devnagari script, as the official language of India in 1949.
Find out about more events on this day in history.
#History #OnThisDay #HindiDiwas
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on 26 July annually to commemorate the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the Kargil War. No doubt..