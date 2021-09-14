IAA MOBILITY 2021 - World Premiere Opel Astra

A NEW BLITZ IS BORN – under this motto Opel presented the all-new sixth generation of the Astra in Rüsselsheim today.

In the presence of 180 journalists and in front of around 500 other media representatives via livestream, the new CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz presented the newcomer on his first day at Opel.

The Opel boss was supported by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

The Opel brand ambassador was thrilled by the new Astra.

Klopp had the opportunity to drive a pre-production model for a few kilometres during a visit to the Opel Design studios in the summer.

For the first time, the bestseller with the Blitz is now electrified.

The new Astra will be available as plug-in hybrid when the order books open in October.

The purely battery-electric Opel Astra-e will additionally come onto the market in 2023.

The new Astra generation is also available with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines.

So customers can select their drivetrain of choice.

Prices for the new Astra start at €22,465.