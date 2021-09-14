PM Modi to attend first in-person quad summit to be hosted by Joe Biden | Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to the United States to be part of the first in-person summit of the leaders of the Quad countries.
The member nations are Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
#PMModi #JoeBiden #QuadSummit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to the United States to be part of the first in-person summit of the leaders of the Quad countries.
The member nations are Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
#PMModi #JoeBiden #QuadSummit
This will be the first time PM Modi will be visiting the US after President Joe Biden assumed office. He will be attending the..
President Joe Biden will host a first in-person summit of leaders of the "Quad" countries - Australia, India, Japan and the United..