Joseph Baena attends the “I Love Us” premiere red carpet in Los Angeles

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper Mildred Baena, on the red carpet at the premiere + screening of ‘I love Us’ held at The Harmony Gold in Los Angeles, California USA on September 13, 2021.

“This video is available in HQ for editorial use only - Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV