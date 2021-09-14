Florida cities, counties that mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees will face fines, governor says

Gov.
DeSantis said any cities and counties in Florida that mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for public government employees will be fined $5,000 per worker.
