Strong to severe storms possible today with strong winds and isolated large hail

We have an active day in the forecast with cooler and breezy conditions followed by storms that could be strong to severe in the afternoon.

Today's severe threats include large hail and strong winds.

We have a lot of storm energy to work with and we have plenty of wind shear--two ingredients that storms need to become severe.

Storms would quickly lose strength past 8 pm tonight and we should wake up with a dry day on Wednesday.