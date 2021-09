Heart Ministry Center offers community resources

OUTSIDE ON THIS TUESDAY.EVERYBODY DESERVES A FRESHSTART.THAT’S THE MOTTO AT THE HEARTMINISTRY CENTER IN NORTH OMAHA.NEARLY EVERYDAY OF THE WEEK,HEART MINISTRY CENTER OPENS ITSDOORS TO THOSE IN NEED.

INTHIS MORNING’S POSITIVELY THEHEARTLAND, 3 NEWS NOW REPORTERKENT LUETZEN STOPPED BY TO CHECKOUT HOW THEY ARE LENDING AHELPING A HAND.LAUNDRY, FOOD AND HEALTH CHECKUPS ÃTHESE ARE JUST A FEW OFTHE RESOURCES HEART MINISTRYCENTER OFFERS WELY.EK"WE ARE HERE TO BE OF SERVICE.WE ARE HERE TO BE WITH PEOPLEWHETHER THEY ARE SUFFERING ORWHETHER THEY HAVE GOOD THINGSGOING ON."MARK DAHIR, CEO OF HEARTMINISTRY CENTER SAYS THEIR DOORSARE OPEN NEARLY EVERYDAY OF THEWEEK WITH A LINE FOR FOOD THATGOES AROUND THE COER.RN"WE ARE DISTRIBUTING 125,000 TO150,000 POUNDS OF FOOD A WEEK TOROUGHLY 750 TO 1,000 FAMILIES."LIKE MOST FOOD PANTRIES, THEYSAW AN INCREASE IN NEED OVERHE TPANDEMIC.SARA WELLS SAYS THE PROGRAMHELPS KEEP HER SHELVES FILD.LE"IT DEF HELPS US OUT THROUGHOUTTHE MONTH.

IIK LE TO COME ONCEOR TWICE A MONTH.

IT HELPS USGET THROUGHT HE MONTH WHEN WEARE GETTING LOW ON FOOD."THE HEART MINISTRY CENTERDOESN’T STOP THERE ÃTHEY OFFERVAA RIETY OF DIFFERENT PROGRAMSFOR THOSE LOOKING FOR A NEWSTART TO THOSE SIMPLY WANTING TOVOLUNTEER."THERE IS A LOT OF PEOPLE THEREIS A LOT OF POVERTY AND A LOT OFTHINGS LIKE THATN IOMAHA.

FORIT TO HELP PEOPLE OUT..

ITPUSHES THEM TO GO TO THE NTEXDAY.

I KNOW THAT THIS SASVELIVESbIV GING OUT FOOD AND ITREALLY HELPS PEOPLE WITH THESTRUGGLES"ACCORDING TO HEART MINISTRYCENTER, MORE THAN 3 1/OF TIRHECLIENTS ARE CHILDREN.46 PERCENT OF THE PEOPLE THEYSERVE ARE LIVING BELOW THEPOVERTY LIb&NEAND IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS HAVEPROVIDED CASE MANAGEMENT ANDSOCIAL WORK SERVICES FOR MEORTHAN 6,800 INDIVIDUALS."THERE IS A LOT OF HOPE IN WHATWE DO BEUSCAE THERE ARE NOSTRIS ATNGTACHED THERE ARE NOREQUIREMENTS AT THE HEARTMINISTRY CENTER.

