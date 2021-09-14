2 middle schoolers accused of plotting Columbine-style shooting

Two middle school students have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a shooting in Florida.
CNN’s John Berman talks to Sheriff Carmine Marceno about the latest developments.
They said they were inspired by the Columbine massacre. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
“This could have turned disastrous,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.
The two boys were charged with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting at a middle school in Lehigh Acres, about 15 miles east of..