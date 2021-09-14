My Burns Stop Me Finding Love - Will My Blind Date Care? | DATING DIFFERENT

MARIUS WOOWARD is a 22-year-old singleton currently living in Las Vegas.

Originally from Romania, at the age of just eight years old, Marius was involved in a tragic accident.

His father threw a gas can onto his mum in a heated argument causing a house fire that took both of his parents’ lives.

Marius suffered third and fourth-degree burns, causing 75% of his body to be covered in burns.

Since the accident, Marius has been in six relationships, but is yet to find the ‘one’.

Marius told Truly: “Because of my burns, I found that it’s a little harder to date.

I’ve tried dating apps, but I don’t understand the emotion that someone might bring when texting.” Marius is excited and nervous to see how his blind date will take to his burns.

“It was six months ago I went on a date, so I'm really excited to get another chance to go on another date and see how things go.” Will Marius meet the girl of his dreams?

“I have two expectations - great enthusiasm and energy.

I just kind of go for the energy you know and if it keeps you pulled in.

I think at first she might not really know that I am, you know, really burned down.

She probably sees my hands and then be like, 'Oh, my gosh, what happened?'

I just want it to be genuine.

I'm so excited.

I'm hoping to have a great time.

Get to know her.

And yeah, then see each other again, hopefully, right?" Marius Wooward Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teammarius1/ Julia Conti Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/juliacontii/