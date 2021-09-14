Partridge Pea | Sarah's Walking Club Fall Scavenger Hunt

As you might expect, the partridge pea is part of the pea family.
The seed looks like a pea pod and the flower looks like a pea flower.
Wildlife like to eat the fruits and pollinators really enjoy the flower.
Beautyberry is a plant native to Florida. It lives up to its name! In the fall, there are bright purple berries clustered along the..
The cabbage palm can get very big. It can either be bushy-like or develop into a tree. Again, cabbage palm and saw palmetto are..
Sweetgum looks very similar to red maple, but has five points instead of three. In the fall, sweetgum turns a yellow and red color...