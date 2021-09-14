Dow Movers: NKE, GS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%.
Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 57.3% gain.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%.
Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 57.3% gain.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%.
Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 57.3% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 0.8%.
Nike is showing a gain of 11.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 0.6%, and American Express, trading up 1.0% on the day.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..