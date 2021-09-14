Skip to main content
Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Dow Movers: NKE, GS

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%.

Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 57.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 0.8%.

Nike is showing a gain of 11.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 0.6%, and American Express, trading up 1.0% on the day.

