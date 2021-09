Smilax Vine | Sarah's Walking Club Fall Scavenger Hunt

Smilax vine is one of the most common vines in Florida.

There are 12 different species.

The leaves are many different shapes and range from bright green to dark green.

Smilax, like grapevine, is dioecious, which means male plants are separate from female plants.

Only the female plants produce flowers and berries.

The male plants are more common.