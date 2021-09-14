Man stumps TikTok with toothpick challenge

A TikToker's viral video has some people baffled and others in on the joke.Alan Liew's bio says "don't take my words seriously" — but not everyone heeded his warning.Liew claimed to figure out how to make a square with three toothpicks.In the video, he placed three toothpicks on a table.He then reordered the toothpicks over and over again.But TikTokers noticed something off about the video: It never actually revealed Liew's three-toothpick square.That's because the video is really a prank.Fortunately, TikTokers had a sense of humor about the stunt and weren't too upset