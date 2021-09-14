These Stars Went Big at the 2021 Met Gala

This year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," did not disappoint.

Fashion's biggest night was filled with plenty of iconic looks, but a few celebrities made a point to go big.

Iman , wore a massive gold feathered headpiece by designer Harris Reed, paired with a skirt cage that was also covered in gold feathers with a gold jumpsuit underneath.

Dan Levy, rocked a globe-like JW Anderson and Loewe ensemble that held a special place in his heart because it "celebrated queer love and visibility.".

Lil Nas X, started off in an embroidered cloak, which was taken off to reveal a suit of golden armor.

The armor was then removed, highlighting a skin-tight gold embroidered bodysuit.

Kim Kardashian, wore a blacked-out custom Balenciaga look, covering her entire body and face except for her ponytail sticking out from the back.

Grimes, hit the red carpet in an Iris Van Herpen dress, complete with a metal face mask, tiny book in hand and a full-sized sword.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, made their red carpet debut.

RiRi stunned in a black Balenciaga gown, while Rocky was wrapped up in a cloak resembling a knitted quilt.

Maisie Williams, shaved off her eyebrows to add to the dramatic look of her Thom Browne ensemble.

A black cape trailed behind her