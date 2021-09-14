Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, September 14, 2021

COVID-19 clinics remain closed Tuesday because of Nicholas

Credit: Kris 6 News
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 1 views

COVID-19 clinics remain closed Tuesday because of Nicholas
COVID-19 clinics remain closed Tuesday because of Nicholas

The weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicholas has forced the local health district to close several local COVID-19 clinics on Tuesday.

THEIR DEATHS PUSH NUECESCOUNTY’S DEATH TOLL TO NEARLY 11HUNDRED.THE WEATHER FORCED THE HEALTHDISTRICT TO CLE OSSEVERAL LOCALCOVID-19 CLINI.CS{***FULLSCREEN**}A VACCINATION SITE ONGREENWOOD...AND THE SPOHN MEMORIALCOVID TESTING SITE REMAIN CLOSEDTODA...Y.AS WELL AS THE REGENNROINFUSION CLINIC AT PHYSICIAN’SWESTLAZA.

Related news coverage

Advertisement