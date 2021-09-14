Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Turn Heads At The 2021 Met Gala

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello turned heads as they showed off their rock-star chic attire on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello turned heads as they showed off their rock-star chic attire on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.
Camila wore a purple sparkly crop top and skirt while Shawn flaunted his chiselled physique in an open leather jacket and black..
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's tour d'amour continues, as the couple takes their love to the 2021 Met Gala. This month alone,..
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are rocking the red carpet! The hot couple turned heads while arriving at the 2021 Met Gala on..