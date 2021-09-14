Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Make Met Gala Debut

Rihanna shuts down the 2021 Met Gala in a dramatic all-black Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat custom-made by Demna Gvasalia.
The singer was making her red carpet debut with rapper ASAP Rocky, who donned a quilt-inspired look by ERL.
Rihanna shuts down the 2021 Met Gala in a dramatic all-black Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat custom-made by Demna Gvasalia.
The singer was making her red carpet debut with rapper ASAP Rocky, who donned a quilt-inspired look by ERL.
These Stars Went Big , at the 2021 Met Gala.
This year's theme,
"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,"
did not..