Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Make Met Gala Debut

Rihanna shuts down the 2021 Met Gala in a dramatic all-black Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat custom-made by Demna Gvasalia.

The singer was making her red carpet debut with rapper ASAP Rocky, who donned a quilt-inspired look by ERL.