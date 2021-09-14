Motorize your kayak

Enhance your kayaking experience with this attachment that motorizes your water adventure.

PacMotor is made out of 2 parts: the propellers and the battery.

The attachment is attached on top of the kayak and can provide speeds of 6 mph with a run time of over 3 hours.

PacMotor claims that the attachment can be operated in both salt and freshwater.

PacMotor will cost $799, learn more at PacMotor.com

