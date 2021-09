Emma Chamberlain Didn’t Go to Prom, So She Went to the Met Gala

She thought of it as her first prom.

Director: Nikki Petersen DP: Cole Evelev Editor: Evan Allan Producer: Naomi Nishi Producer, On-Set: Kit Fogarty AC: Zach Eisen Audio: Chris Barone Filmed on Location: The Mark VP, Digital Video Programming and Development: Robert Semmer Director of Content: Tara Homeri Showrunner: Lila Benaissa Production Manager: Emily Yates Post-Production Supervisor: Marco Glinbizzi Production Coordinator: Kit Fogarty