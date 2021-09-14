US Poverty Declined Last Year As Government Aid Made Up for Lost Jobs

According to 'The New York Times,' government relief efforts helped the poverty rate fall to a record low last year, offsetting the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

Poverty is defined by the government as less than $13,000 for an individual or $26,000 for a family of four.

On Sept.

14, the Census Bureau reported that 9.1% of Americans were poor last year as opposed to 11.8% in 2019.

According to calculations from researchers at Columbia University, that figure is the lowest since records began in 1967.

Relief efforts that helped Americans stay afloat include expanded unemployment benefits and food aid.

Stimulus checks to most families and support for small businesses.

The Census Bureau estimates that stimulus checks helped 11.7 million people out of poverty last year.

It also estimated that unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty.

White House economist Jared Bernstein says the data should encourage Congress to enact the $3.5 trillion Democratic measure that would create more and better-paying jobs.

It’s one thing to temporarily lift people out of poverty — hugely important — but you can’t stop there.

We have to make sure that people don’t fall back into poverty after these temporary measures abate, Jared Bernstein, a member of Mr. Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, via statement