Dr. Gupta: Vaccine causing swollen testicles, that's not a thing
Rapper Nicki Minaj claimed on social media that her cousin’s friend has “swollen testicles” after taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta joins New Day to debunk the rapper.