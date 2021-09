The Grand Duke of Corsica Movie

The Grand Duke of Corsica Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A cantankerous and brilliant architect, Alfred Rott, embarks upon a highly unusual commission for an eccentric billionaire in Malta who calls himself the ‘Grand Duke of Corsica’.

A deadly malaria epidemic sweeps the island causing panic, but Alfred remains to finish the job.

Directed by Daniel Graham Starring Timothy Spall, Peter Stormare, and Matt Hookings Release Date: 10/15/21