Met Gala 2021: Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Timothée Chalamet, Megan Fox, Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, and Many More

It's been almost a year and a half since the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art have been the frame for one of the biggest nights out in fashion.

After canceling the 2020 Met Gala altogether, the event, normally held in May, was postponed till September of this year.

This made the famous faces regularly in attendance all the more poised for the long-awaited evening.

The 2021 theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' honors the Costume Institute's next major exhibition, a two-part survey of American fashion.

Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman cohosted last night as Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Irina Shayk, Gabrielle Union, Lorde, Jennifer Hudson, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Iman, Megan Thee Stallion, Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, Megan Fox, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, and Keke Palmer were some of the many in attendance to dress to theme.