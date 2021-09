Madres Movie Trailer

Madres Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A Mexican-American couple expecting their first child relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970's California.

When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it's related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious.

Director: Ryan Zaragoza Writers: Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa Stars: Elpidia Carrillo, Tenoch Huerta, Kerry Cahill