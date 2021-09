James Craig announces run for Governor

Wx gfxAFTER MUCH SPECULATIONTODAY FORMER DETROIT POLICECHIEF *JAMES CRAIG...*OFFICIALLY AOUNNNCEDIS H BIDFOR GOVERNORHE SHARED THE NEWS BY MAKINGSTOPS ACROSS THE STATE..INCLUDING ONE IN GRAND RAPIDS.AND WHILE IT ENDED SMOOTHLY, THELAUNCH STARTED WITH CHAOS.FOX17’S MARISA OBERLE IS LIVEOUTSIDE KENT COUNTY G-O-PHEADQUARTERS WITH DETAILS -MARISA?AARON / JANICE -CRAIG’S EVENT IN GRAND RAPIDSLOOKED VERY DIFFERENT THAN THEONE IN DETROIT.PROTESTORS THERE INTERRUPTEDT, IFORCING HIM TO MOVE,WHEREAS HERE, A FEW DOZENREPUBLICAN VOTS ERSIMPLYGATHERED INSIDE THIS BUILDGINAND LISTENED TO CRAIG’S PITCH."I got one thing to say - I’mrunning for governor."SURROUNDED BY SHOUTS AND SCRMSEA-FORMER DETROIT POLICE CHIEFJAMES CRAIG UTTERED JUST A FEWWORDS ON TUESDAY,DECLARING HIS INTENTIONS TO BEMICHIGAN’S NEXT GOVERNOR.BUT PROTESTORS DERAILED THEKICKOFF ON BELLE ISLE -ACTIVISTS FROM ’DETROIT WILLBREATHE’ - AN ANTI-POLICYBRUTALITY ORGANIZATION -CRITICIZING CRAIG’S RESPONSE TOSOCIAL AND RACIAL INJUSTICEPROTESTS LAST SUMMER, SAYINGRESIDENTS DESERVE BETTER INTHEIR NEXT LEADER.HOURS LATER - AND AFTEREVENTUALLY SPEAKING ON THE EASTSIDE -CRAIG TRAVELLED WEST, TELLINGREPUBLICAN VOTERS AT THE KENTCOUNTY G-O-P THE INCIDENT WOULDNOT DEFINE HIS CAMPAIGN.15:44:05 "We’re not goingo tbesilenced.

We’re going tocontinue to fight and we’regoing to get this job done."CRAIG GREW UP IN DETROIT ANDSPENT MORE THAN 40 YEARS IN LAWENFORCEMENT,LEADING NOT ONLY D-P-D FOR EIGHTYEARS, BUT AGENCIES INCINCINNATI AND PORTLAN MD,AINE.IF ELECTED HE WOULD BE THESTATE’S FIRST BLACK GOVERNOR.CRAIG SAYS THE LACOFKLEADERSHIP DURING CURRENTGOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER’SFIRST TERM IS WHAT PUSHED HIM TORUN.15:48:26 "I’ve been around allsorts of people.

I’ve been withcommunity leaders, businessleaders, and yes activists andpoliticians.

You learn a lotabout people.

Problem solvingand why it’s important to do theright thin"g.DURING HIS SPEECH, CRAIG LISTEDBEERTTING E THSTATE’S ECONOMY,EDUCATION, AND RESPONSE TO THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC AS SOME OF HISTOP PRIORITIES,BUT WHEN ASKED BY FOX17, HE DIDNOT DESCRIBE ANY OF THE ACTUALPOLICIES HE WOULD IMPLEMENT TOACHIEVE THAT,INSTEAD GOG INON TO SAY HIS TEAMIS STILL WORKING THROUGH THOSEDECISIONS.15:55:20 "We are michigandersand we have seen tough timesbefore, but we will preserveronce again by protectingliberty, implementing juste,icand leading from the front."NOW AFTER THE EVENT, A VOTERCAME UP AND EXPRESSEDDISAPPOINTMENT TO ME ABOUT CRAIGNOT DIRECTLY ANSWERINGHE TQUESTION WE ASKED,SAYING THEY EXPECTED MORECONCRETE IDEAS FROM HIM AFTER HESPENT THE SUMMER HINTING AT HISCAMPAIGN.HOWEVER, THROUGHOUT THE EVENT,CRAIG RECEIVED LOTS OF APPLAUSEAND PRAI,SEINDICATING THAT HE IS ONE OF THETOP REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES IN AFIELD